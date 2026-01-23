Volunteers to complete annual 'Point in Time' survey starting Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Volunteers will be braving the cold this coming week to complete this year's 'Point in Time' survey. They do this every year to help determine how many people in the Pikes Peak region are unhoused.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development requires this survey to receive federal funding.

Outreach volunteers will go out and talk with the homeless population in Colorado Springs, gathering information about who they are and their situations.

Results will help area leaders decide how to prioritize funding.

"We're able to see trends throughout our community, so if we see, you know, a rise in veterans or a rise in youth, what can we be doing as a community to help alleviate that struggle?" said Marrina Mendez, Community Outreach Manager for ChangeLine.

The survey will combine numbers gathered by volunteers outside, along with surveys from shelters.

