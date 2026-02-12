Visit COS launches passport program to support health and wellness businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Visit COS is turning to the city's history as a wellness destination as it looks to bring tourists into the Pikes Peak region.

The organization has launched a passport program to support health and wellness businesses in our area.

The new passport offers users deals and discounts at health and wellness businesses around the region. Those deals can include discounts on massages, or buy one get one's at specific locations.

Some deals will be one times uses, while others can be used weekly or monthly.

"I'm super excited to be a part of Visit COS and the Wellness Pass," said Ro Janecek, Founder of Colorado Salt Cave Wellness Center. "I think it's so great that we're offering this to our city, to our community. The idea is just to really push wellness everywhere."

The passport is free to sign up for. If you're interested in obtaining a pass for you or a family member, head to the Visit COS website.

