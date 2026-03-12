Veterans Claims Clinic coming to Calhan to provide support to veterans

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Division of Veterans Services will be hosting a Veterans Claims Clinic in Calhan on Saturday, March 28.

The clinic will begin at 9:00 a.m. and run until 2:00 p.m. at VFW Post 5221 (568 Colorado Avenue).

County officials say the clinic is part of the Division's efforts to expand outreach beyond Colorado Springs.

Veterans, dependents, and survivors will have the opportunity to talk with Veterans Service Officers to receive guidance on VA disability, pensions, survivor benefits, healthcare, and other programs.

“Access to benefits shouldn’t depend on geography. By hosting clinics in communities like Calhan, we’re making sure Veterans across our county can connect with the support they’ve earned.” Charles Graves, El Paso County Veterans Services Division Manager

Services are free and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Veterans are asked to bring the following documentation;



DD-214

medical records

correspondence from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

