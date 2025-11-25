Vehicle crashes into home early Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a house, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). As of CSFD's late update, both people are in stable condition.

CSFD responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. after a SUV crashed into a home near the intersection of North 30th Street and Centauri Drive.

The department said the people were trapped when they first arrived on the scene. According to our crew on scene, officers told them the person drove through the fence and into the window that led to the home's basement.

The car has since been removed from the house, and crews are working to board up the home's window. No one inside the house was injured.

As of right now, the cause of the crash is still under investigation by CSPD. No roads in the area have been shut down.

