Vaccine coalition launches in Colorado amid shifting federal guidance

DENVER — Amid shifting federal guidance on vaccines, a number of heavy hitters in Colorado's medical community have formed a vaccine coalition called the Colorado Chooses Vaccines Coalition to provide clear, science-based information about vaccines and vaccine access.

Early members of the still-growing coalition include Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Hospital Association, Immunize Colorado, Denver Health and Hospital Authority, the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials, Healthier Colorado, Colorado Academy of Family Physicians, Colorado Access, the Colorado Medical Society, the Colorado chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Colorado School of Public Health, and the Colorado Children’s Campaign.

The group had its first meeting early this month to start figuring out exactly what its work will look like.

"This coalition wants to cut through the confusion, make sure there aren't policy barriers, make sure there aren't cost barriers, so that anyone that wants vaccines can continue to make that choice for them and their families," said Lindy Eichenbaum Lent, president and CEO of Rose Community Foundation.

As a companion to the effort, Rose Community Foundation created the Colorado Vaccine Access Fund and poured in $100,000 in seed money to implement the work the group decides to do.

"It could help pay for consultants who are coordinating the work. It could help pay for vaccine clinics in communities to make it easier to access them. It could actually defray the cost of vaccines if insurance coverage becomes an issue. It could pay for public information campaigns," said Lent.

Last week, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s hand-picked vaccine advisory committee issued new restrictions and guidance on COVID-19 vaccinations and the MMRV vaccine, which was largely met with frustration and confusion among medical groups.

"There is a lot of misinformation. There's a lot of confusion. So, whether it's on the policy front, whether it's on the availability front, whether it's on the access, eligibility or cost front, the Colorado Chooses Vaccines coalition is brainstorming ideas, approaches, strategies to make sure that none of the barriers exist for Coloradans who want access to vaccines," said Lent.

Details about the coalition and Colorado Vaccine Access Fund can be found here.

