USAFA welcomes visiting aircraft, increased noise expected over the next week

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Saturday, September 20, through September 27, residents may notice an increase in noise around the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) from flyovers.

USAFA says that there are several flyovers planned, with the first one starting on Saturday, at 5:00 p.m. for the football game as the U.S. Air Force Academy Falcons take on the Boise State University Broncos.

The A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing, flown by pilots from the 190th Fighter Squadron, will be doing the flyover from the game.

On Wednesday, the Thunderbirds are expected to make a series of flyovers over USAFA to announce their arrival in Colorado before flying to Pueblo ahead of the Pueblo Wings of Pride Air Show.

The following Friday, two F-22 Raptors from the 71st Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Virginia, will be flying over the academy.

Finally, on Saturday, September 27, USAFA graduates in U.S. Air Force F-22s and Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornets, from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, will make an appearance over the Academy before the 2:00 p.m. football game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Falcon Stadium.

USAFA neighbors should expect to see low-flying aircraft and hear increased noise. The Academy says that all flyovers are scheduled during the day, with the latest flyover ending before 6:00 p.m.

___

____

