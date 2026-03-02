USAFA updates access procedures amid "current world situation"

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA)- The U.S. Air Force Academy is changing installation access procedures "based on the current world situation," according to a press release.

USAFA says there is no credible threat, but the Academy is following guidance from U.S. Northern Command.

The Trusted Traveler Program has been suspended in this update, meaning visitors without a Department of Defense ID need to have a sponsored pass. Visitors can request a pass, and a REAL ID is required.

Anyone entering the installation should expect significant delays. The Academy says there will be increased security measures for all visitors and employees. USAFA expects one to two hours of wait time during peak hours.

The section of the Santa Fe Trail that is on the installation is also closed until further notice.

Special events like athletics will continue at the Academy, with visitors needing an approved, sponsored access pass.

Everyone hoping to visit the Academy needs to undergo a mandatory criminal background check.

USAFA says these adjustments are to protect all personnel, facilities, and the installation. The Academy also tightened restrictions in 2024 after Iranian strikes.

