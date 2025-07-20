Uniting the community: The 3rd annual Pueblo Hip Hop Festival

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Music and dancing filled Mineral Palace Park on Saturday for the 3rd annual Pueblo Hip Hop Festival.

Performances and competitions took place all day long for the festival, including breakdancing face-offs to determine who had the best moves.

Street artists also showed off their different styles while rappers battled for the best bars.

"Everybody seems to be smiling, having a good time and and that's important to bring the community back together, keep them together. If I'm in town, I will be back next year. We'll make it part of our go tos in Pueblo." Lynn Jackson, Visiting from Denver

The annual festival also brought vendors and local food trucks.

Mad Fresh Productions puts on the festival-saying it aims to unite and empower the Pueblo community through cultural arts.

