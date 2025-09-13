Unit under the Army Reserve Aviation Command to conduct final formation flight Sunday

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — The Charlie Company, 7-158th General Support Aviation Battalion, 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, will be conducting a final formation flight on Sunday, September 14, at Fort Carson's Butt's Army Heliport.

It's a unit under the Army Reserve Aviation Command.

In late July, the Army announced that it was inactivating Reserve rotary-wing units, following the implementation of the Army Transformation Initiative.

"Leaders, we need you to drive change to ensure we stay lethal, ready, and continue to build cohesive teams that take care of our Soldiers and families. Our Army must transform now to a leaner, more lethal force by infusing technology, cutting obsolete systems, and reducing overhead to defeat any adversary on an ever-changing battlefield. Our continuous transformation is underpinned by strong, agile leaders who act on their initiative." Dan Driscoll, Secretary of the Army & Randy A. George, General, United States Army, Chief of Staff

The initiative was in response to a memorandum issued by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth back on April 30, which aims to;



Transform the Army now for Future Warfare

Eliminate Wasteful Programs and Outdated Equipment

Force Structure and Workforce Optimization

Reform Acquisition and Optimize the Budget

The formation flight will include six aircraft and will fly from Fort Carson to Pueblo, Eagle, along the I-70 corridor, and then back to Fort Carson.

Fort Carson officials say that the surrounding areas should expect an increase in noise.

To submit a noise complaint, contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)526-9849.