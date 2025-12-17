Unincorporated areas of El Paso County under Stage I Fire Restrictions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has announced that unincorporated areas of the county are now under Stage I Fire Restrictions starting at noon on Wednesday.

By law, Stage I Fire Restrictions are as follows;



No open burning, with exceptions for fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared ( three feet distance ) of all flammable materials.

) of all flammable materials. No use of any fireworks without a professional display permit, outdoor pyrotechnics such as explosive targets, or model rockets.

No outdoor smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter, barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

No welding or operating an acetylene or similar torch with an open flame is prohibited except in an area cleared of vegetation.

No internal combustion engine operation without a spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order.

No prescribed burns: any previously issued permits for such burns are revoked.

EPSO says weather and fire-danger conditions will be reviewed again on Monday, December 22. The community will be notified of any changes.

Updates on fire restrictions and guidelines can be found on EPSO's website, and any suspected violations should be reported by calling (719)390-5555.

