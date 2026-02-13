Unincorporated areas of El Paso County continue Stage I Fire Restrictions due to wildfire risk

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has announced that unincorporated areas of the county will continue to be under Stage I Fire Restrictions.

“Below-average precipitation combined with Red Flag wind conditions significantly increases the risk of wildland fires in our community, and the threat remains high. As always, I will continue to evaluate the conditions and the need to keep the restrictions in place into the future. Our priority is the safety of our residents, visitors, and first responders. Even a single spark can have devastating consequences under these dry conditions. I’m asking everyone to remain vigilant, follow the current restrictions, and do their part to help prevent human-caused wildfires across our county.” Sheriff Joseph Roybal

By law, Stage I Fire Restrictions are as follows:



No open burning, with exceptions for fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared ( three feet distance ) of all flammable materials.

) of all flammable materials. No use of any fireworks without a professional display permit, outdoor pyrotechnics such as explosive targets, or model rockets.

No outdoor smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter, barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

No welding or operating an acetylene or similar torch with an open flame is prohibited except in an area cleared of vegetation.

No internal combustion engine operation without a spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order.

No prescribed burns: any previously issued permits for such burns are revoked.



Updates on fire restrictions and guidelines can be found on EPSO's website, and any suspected violations should be reported by calling (719)390-5555.

___

____

