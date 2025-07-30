UCHealth Memorial Hospital ranked as the number one hospital in Colorado Springs, third in the state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs has been ranked the best hospital in the city for the fourth year in a row, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

It's tied with UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO, for the third-best hospital in Colorado.

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, was ranked number one in the state.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our staff, who prioritize patient safety, clinical excellence and healing every single day.”



“We remain focused on raising the bar even higher for the communities we serve and are honored that so many people in southern Colorado choose us for their care.” Lonnie Cramer, president and CEO of UCHealth’s southern Colorado region

U.S. News & World Report ranked Memorial Hospital as "high performing" in 13 different areas, including the following:



including stroke care

cardiac procedures

cancer surgeries

spinal fusion

During the 2024 fiscal year, UCHealth provided care for 2.7 million patients and provided over $1.3 billion in community care, including $570 million for patients who couldn't afford their bills.

