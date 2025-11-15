UCHealth awards 775 thousand dollars in grant funding to nonprofits across Colorado

COLORADO (KOAA) — UCHealth has invested $775,000 in 76 nonprofits across Colorado to support initiatives that address the root causes of health issues.

The funding is to help communities create pathways to better help by supporting programs that deliver essential services that shape health outcomes.

Services provided by the nonprofits include;



Community clinics

Mental health services

Food assistance

Transportation support

Rental assistance

Shelter

Education

Workforce development

The goal of the funding is to ensure that underserved communities have access to these services.

“UCHealth is honored to partner with organizations that are breaking down barriers and creating healthier futures for Coloradans. These grants are more than funding, they’re investments in stability, opportunity and long-term wellness for individuals and families across our state.” Ann Cesare, UCHealth’s Senior Director of Community & Government Affairs in southern Colorado

Funding ranges from $1,000 to $30,000.

Southern Colorado grant recipients received $218,000 in total, serving community members in El Paso and Pueblo County.

Food to Power, an organization that fed 35,000 people in Colorado Springs last year, was one of southern Colorado's grant recipients.

The organization partners with local supermarkets in the city to take in surplus of healthy food and give it away through its No Cost Grocery Program. They also have a quarter-acre farm, which has produced 10,000 pounds of food this year.

“This grant from UCHealth will help us be able to have the resources and capacity to continue to feed families in a time where we are experiencing unprecedented need. UCHealth is on the front end of preventive health and the back end with emergency medicine, and we all know food is such an important tool to make sure people have better outcomes. This grant is a lifeline to so many people.” Patience Kabwasa, Executive Director of Food to Power

A list of southern Colorado recipients, in addition to Food to Power, can be found below;



Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado

Colorado Springs Sports Corp

Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center and its Veterans’ Climb program

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Pueblo Cooperative Care Center

Pueblo County School District 70

Pueblo School District 60

Safe Passage

TESSA of Colorado Springs

A full list of grant recipients can be found on UCHealth's website.

