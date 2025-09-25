UCCS invites you to the 2025 Economic Forum, October 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The UCCS Economic Forum is taking place at the ENT Center for the Arts on October 2.

This year's event will be a five-hour-long event that provides insight into the state of economic development and growth in Colorado Springs. The cost of attendance is $70.

Doors open at 12:00 p.m. with the presentations beginning at 1:00 p.m.

News5 will stream the event live on KOAA.com and the KOAA News5 App for mobile devices, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV, or on this article below.

This flagship event from the university attracts business owners, elected leaders, real estate professionals, and community members who are invested in the future growth of our region.

Speakers include Dr. Bill Craighead, Program Director, UCCS, Alison George, Director of the Colorado Division of Housing, and Jennifer Sobanet, Chancellor of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

What to expect during the forum



Key economic trends in the region

Data analysis of local and national trends

Expert commentary on economic news and data

Topics during the event include conversations on affordable housing, the state of real estate in the Pikes Peak region, a discussion about improving our local workforce, and the ongoing challenge of balancing growth with limited resources.

Learn more about Colorado Springs' economic growth by visiting the UCCS College of Business site, which contains data on Economic Forum events dating back to 1997.

To register to attend the event, click here.

