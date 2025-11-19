U.S. Forest Service prepares for statewide prescribed burns for the winter

COLORADO (KOAA) — The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands are beginning to plan their fire pile burnings for the winter, pending approvals.

USFS fire managers say that the work is expected to continue through March 2026.

Each burn will be dependent on snow levels, air quality, ventilation, weather conditions, wind forecasts, and available resources.

The list of planned burns in southern Colorado can be found below;

Pikes Peak Ranger District



West Schubarth – northside of Rampart Reservoir

North Divide – north of State Highway 24 and northeast of the town of Divide, approximately 2 miles west of Woodland Park

Forest Road 331 – 2 miles southwest of Crystal Reservoir

Old Stage Road – 3 miles west of Colorado Springs

Rampart Range – 2 miles east of Woodland Park

San Carlos Ranger District



Black Mountain – 11 miles north of Gardner

Cuchara – 7 miles southwest of La Veta

Greenhorn – along the crest of the Wet Mountains, 10 miles north of Gardner

12-Mile – 2 miles north of San Isabel

Comanche National Grassland



Carrizo Work Center – County Road 19 and U.S. Highway 160

Sand Canyon – 1 mile north of the Oklahoma state line

Purgatoire River – 3 miles south of Picket Wire Corrals

USFS says those areas could be closed for days to protect the public, and community members should always watch for warning signs along roads near prescribed burn areas.

We will provide updates as we approach planned burns.

