U.S. Forest Service prepares for statewide prescribed burns for the winter

COLORADO (KOAA) — The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands are beginning to plan their fire pile burnings for the winter, pending approvals.
USFS fire managers say that the work is expected to continue through March 2026.
Each burn will be dependent on snow levels, air quality, ventilation, weather conditions, wind forecasts, and available resources.
The list of planned burns in southern Colorado can be found below;
Pikes Peak Ranger District
- West Schubarth – northside of Rampart Reservoir
- North Divide – north of State Highway 24 and northeast of the town of Divide, approximately 2 miles west of Woodland Park
- Forest Road 331 – 2 miles southwest of Crystal Reservoir
- Old Stage Road – 3 miles west of Colorado Springs
- Rampart Range – 2 miles east of Woodland Park
San Carlos Ranger District
- Black Mountain – 11 miles north of Gardner
- Cuchara – 7 miles southwest of La Veta
- Greenhorn – along the crest of the Wet Mountains, 10 miles north of Gardner
- 12-Mile – 2 miles north of San Isabel
Comanche National Grassland
- Carrizo Work Center – County Road 19 and U.S. Highway 160
- Sand Canyon – 1 mile north of the Oklahoma state line
- Purgatoire River – 3 miles south of Picket Wire Corrals
USFS says those areas could be closed for days to protect the public, and community members should always watch for warning signs along roads near prescribed burn areas.
We will provide updates as we approach planned burns.
