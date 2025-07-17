Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2029 starts Basic Cadet Training

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadet trainees from the class of 2029 complete the Obstacle and Assault Courses in Jacks Valley during the second phase of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) on July 16, 2025 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The second phase of BCT is designed to push cadets to their physical limits to build self-confidence, teamwork skills, tactical, and firearms training.
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2029 has begun their training!

Field training began on July 13 as the cadets made their way from the Cadet Area to Jack's Valley, which is a 6.2-mile march.

March out to Jack's Valley

According to USAFA, field training introduces cadets to the following:

  • first aid skills
  • combat arms
  • field living conditions
Before field training, cadets were introduced to military customs and courtesies, the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and many more skills that will help the cadets as they progress through training.

