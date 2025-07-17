U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2029 starts Basic Cadet Training

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2029 has begun their training!

Field training began on July 13 as the cadets made their way from the Cadet Area to Jack's Valley, which is a 6.2-mile march.

According to USAFA, field training introduces cadets to the following:



first aid skills

combat arms

field living conditions

Before field training, cadets were introduced to military customs and courtesies, the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and many more skills that will help the cadets as they progress through training.

