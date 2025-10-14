Two teens were seriously injured following a dirt bike crash at an abandoned golf course in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two teenagers are recovering from injuries following a dirt bike crash at an abandoned golf course southeast of Colorado Springs on Monday evening.

Colorado State Patrol was the responding agency, and according to their department, when they arrived, they found a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old suffering from serious injuries. The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital by ambulance, and the 13-year-old had to be airlifted due to his life-threatening injuries.

Based on the information Colorado State Patrol received, they believe that the two boys were traveling along the same course trail near Rolling Ridge Road, heading toward each other on their bikes without knowing it.

That's when both vehicles went up the same hill from different sides, becoming airborne. As they were airborne, the back tire of the 14-year-old's bike hit the 13-year-old in the head, knocking both riders from their bikes and to the ground.

While the crash is still under investigation, Colorado State Patrol says thankfully, both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Due to the riders' ages, their identities will not be shared with the public.

