Two dead, one rescued after a car rolls hundreds of feet off Highway 550 on Red Mountain Pass

OURAY COUNTY, COLO. (KOAA) — The Colorado State Patrol says that two people are dead and a child was rescued from a vehicle that went over the edge along Red Mountain Pass on Tuesday.

The crash took place along Highway 550 just south of Ouray, a few miles. Colorado State Patrol said their officers first received

the call around 8:00 a.m.

Based on their initial investigation, it appears that a Honda Civic went off the right shoulder of the road, rolling around 320 feet down the mountainside, coming to a rest in the river on its roof.

Colorado State Patrol

When first responders arrived, they determined that two adults in the car at the time were dead on arrival. They were able to rescue a girl who they say was trapped in the vehicle for almost four hours after the crash.

The girl was taken to a local hospital; her condition at the time of publishing this article is unknown.

Highway 550 remains closed while crews conduct an investigation and recovery efforts, and there is no timeline on when the road will reopen to the public.

If you witnessed this crash and have not spoken to investigators, please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 970-249-4392.

___

____

