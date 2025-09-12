Two D49 staff members on leave after allegedly expressing approval of Charlie Kirk assassination

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two staff members at District 49 (D49) are on administrative leave following reports that they approved of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

D49 says the following statement was released to families at The Campus, which includes the Springs Studio for Academic Excellence and the Pikes Peak Early College;

"Campus Families -



We are actively investigating reports that two of our staff members may have reacted to the news of the assassination of Charlie Kirk in ways that indicated approval of that action. We do not condone this kind of behavior, particularly in the presence of students.



Leaders at The Campus, the Sand Creek Zone, and District 49 take every report like this one very seriously. Behaviors like those described are a clear violation of the expectations we have for everyone associated with the District. We hold ourselves to a higher standard.



At this time, the staff involved have been placed on administrative leave while we continue to review the matter. Because these issues are an ongoing personnel matter, we will not provide further information or comments. As always, we thank you for your trust and understanding." Dustin Horras, Sand Creek Zone Superintendent

