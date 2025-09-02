Truck crashes into apartment complex early Tuesday in Colorado Springs, no injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The intersection of Airport Road and Ruskin Drive was closed Tuesday morning while crews worked to clean up a crash involving a pickup truck and an apartment complex.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Heavy damage to the building was visible in the images shared by CSFD on social media. The apartment that was hit was vacant at the time of the crash, according to the department.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, says CSFD, and Heavy Rescue 17 was on scene assessing the stability of the building.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating this crash. I reached out regarding any ifnormation into the initial investigation or if charges are being filed against the driver.

___

Air Force Academy Advisor speaks out against civilian faculty cuts An Advisor recently spoke out against the civilian faculty cuts at the August Air Force Academy Board of Visitors meeting. Air Force Academy Advisor speaks out against civilian faculty cuts

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.