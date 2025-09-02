Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Truck crashes into apartment complex early Tuesday in Colorado Springs, no injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The intersection of Airport Road and Ruskin Drive was closed Tuesday morning while crews worked to clean up a crash involving a pickup truck and an apartment complex.

Heavy damage to the building was visible in the images shared by CSFD on social media. The apartment that was hit was vacant at the time of the crash, according to the department.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, says CSFD, and Heavy Rescue 17 was on scene assessing the stability of the building.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating this crash. I reached out regarding any ifnormation into the initial investigation or if charges are being filed against the driver.

