Thunderbirds’ incredible aerial stunts captured in stunning photos of Great Colorado Air Show

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds were among the aircraft that graced the skies over Loveland during the Great Colorado Air Show last weekend – and the crackerjack photography community was all over it with incredible snaps.
LOVELAND, Colo. — The United States Air Force Thunderbirds were among the aircraft that graced the skies over Loveland during the Great Colorado Air Show last weekend – and the crackerjack photography community was all over it with incredible snaps.

We are lucky enough that the shutterbugs in the Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook shared some of their amazing images there.

Here are some of our favorites from the weekend of aerial acrobatics, showing the aircraft in seemingly gravity-defying formation:

