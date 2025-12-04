Thunderbird pilot recovering after ejecting from F-16 fighter jet in California

TRONA, Cali. (KOAA) — A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot is recovering after ejecting from an F-16 fighter jet during a training mission in Southern California.

The pilot was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, according to a statement from Nellis Air Force Base sent to The Associated Press. You can read the full statement below:

The name of the pilot, as well as the aircraft's number have not been publicly released.

The Thunderbirds are the Air Force's premier aerial demonstration squadron, known for their precision flying performances at air shows across the country. The team flies F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and is based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

