The U.S. State Department visits the Colorado Military Academy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. State Department visited the Colorado Military Academy in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
The state department selected the school as one of the stops for an international delegation visit. It included delegates from 20 countries around the world.
The K-12 public charter school is near Peterson Space Force Base.
They got to see the students participate in the following:
- character and leadership classes
- science experiments
- drills
"It gives our cadets a chance to meet all of these amazing leaders from all these different parts of the world. It gives all of those different countries a chance to come and see how we do things here, not just in the U.S., but in Colorado."
Cadets who attend the school planned the event.
