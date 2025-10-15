Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

The U.S. State Department visits the Colorado Military Academy in Colorado Springs

The State Department selected the school as one of the stops for an international delegation visit. They got to see the students participate in character and leadership classes, science experiments, and drills.
The U.S. State Department visits the Colorado Military Academy in Colorado Springs
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. State Department visited the Colorado Military Academy in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The state department selected the school as one of the stops for an international delegation visit. It included delegates from 20 countries around the world.

The K-12 public charter school is near Peterson Space Force Base.

They got to see the students participate in the following:

  • character and leadership classes
  • science experiments
  • drills
"It gives our cadets a chance to meet all of these amazing leaders from all these different parts of the world. It gives all of those different countries a chance to come and see how we do things here, not just in the U.S., but in Colorado."
Nicole Roberts, Executive Director of Colorado Military Academy

Cadets who attend the school planned the event.

___

Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk

Colorado Springs Councilmembers went back and forth Tuesday morning over whether October 14 should be recognized as a day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community