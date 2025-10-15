The U.S. State Department visits the Colorado Military Academy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. State Department visited the Colorado Military Academy in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The state department selected the school as one of the stops for an international delegation visit. It included delegates from 20 countries around the world.

The K-12 public charter school is near Peterson Space Force Base.

They got to see the students participate in the following:



character and leadership classes

science experiments

drills



"It gives our cadets a chance to meet all of these amazing leaders from all these different parts of the world. It gives all of those different countries a chance to come and see how we do things here, not just in the U.S., but in Colorado." Nicole Roberts, Executive Director of Colorado Military Academy

Cadets who attend the school planned the event.

___

Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk Colorado Springs Councilmembers went back and forth Tuesday morning over whether October 14 should be recognized as a day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk. Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.