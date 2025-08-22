The PLACE to temporarily close the youth shelter due to funding challenges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The PLACE, a local organization dedicated to providing homeless youth resources to the community, is temporarily closing the doors to its 24/7 youth shelter as of September 5, 2025.

According to the organization, the decision to close the shelter comes after months of reviewing the PLACE's programs and budget to ensure the long-term stability of the organization while also providing support to those who need it.

“Given the funding challenges we face, we must focus our resources on programs that reach the greatest number of youth and provide the strongest long-term outcomes. This was not an easy decision, but it ensures we remain on solid financial and operational footing." Mimi Brown, Board Chair of the PLACE

The PLACE says that the drop-in center will be relocated to 2708 E Fountain Blvd to the shelter facility downtown, to continue running street outreach programs.

They say that the larger spaces create opportunities to expand their amenities, hours, services, and programs.

Staff are taking immediate steps to support the youth who are currently residing in the shelter to help them transition into stable housing during the transition.

In June, the PLACE opened the 50-unit Launchpad Apartments as a permanent supportive apartment home community for young adults aged 18-24.

The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales Since the sale of recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado Springs, though it's been a benefit to dispensaries there, Manitou's mayor says the lack of sales at dispensaries may result in a significant decrease in city funding. The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.