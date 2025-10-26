The National Mill Dog Rescue receives 52 dogs from out of state

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — 52 out-of-state dogs have been rescued by the National Mill Dog Rescue.

Forty-nine of them arrived at the shelter in Peyton on Saturday evening, and three of them went to a partner shelter in Missouri.

Staff and volunteers helped to bring the dogs inside while they were being evaluated.

The dogs came from a very rough situation and were very dirty and matted, and a team of groomers is working to get the dogs cleaned up.

Although their situations were rough, many of the dogs were seen wagging their tails and giving staff kisses.

"They have been deeply, deeply neglected, and you know, they're just so tough, and they show us their physical resilience. But then, after years of being stuck in things like this, they show us their mental resilience. And we're going to see that in most of these dogs. The suffering elimination begins right now." Theresa Strader - Founder And Ceo Of National Mill Dog Rescue

The dogs will stay at the shelter and get the medical care they need.

Once they are healthy again, they will be put up for adoption.

