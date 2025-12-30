Telluride ski patrol strike forces resort closure, sending economic ripples through nearby towns

TELLURIDE, Colo. — The Telluride Ski Patrol Union is entering its fourth day on strike. This comes after months of bargaining for a new contract.

The union is asking for a 35% increase in average patroller wage rates over the next three years, according to Telluride spokesperson Nancy Clark. The resort's "last best and final offer" would increase their rates by 23%.

The union rejected the resort's offer, leading the resort to close on December 27.

"The ski resort is actively working on a plan to safety reopen Lifts 1 and 4 as quickly as possible. A defined number of medical providers are needed in order to do that, so the resort has formed a recruitment team, led by industry professionals.The goal is to hire qualified and experienced personnel to temporarily fill the gaps, allowing the resort to open as soon as possible," Clark said.

We're in the middle of one of the busiest weeks for the slopes and Denver7 is learning the economic impact is hitting smaller mountain cities around Telluride, too.

"The strike is absolutely impacting local businesses. A common thing from all of these business owners is that both sides in the strike do not realize the collateral damage they are doing to the region's economy," Jon Hill, executive director of the Ridgway Area Chamber of Commerce, told Denver7 over email.

Ridgway is about 45 minutes north of Telluride and serves as a gateway to the ski town.

Hill spends time in both. He said things are getting contentious.

"Anywhere you go, you can go into mountain market, here in Ridgway and strike up a conversation without even trying, because everybody's talking about what's going to happen," Hill said. "Because, you know, here in Ridgway, a lot of the employees they work in Montrose, or they work outside of this immediate area, and they commute."

Hill said there could be tough decisions ahead for many local businesses that rely on ski traffic.

"Marty Frank owns Greenwood's. Marty said they have had multiple cancellations of catering gigs in Telluride because people are canceling their trips and events since they can't ski/ride," Hill said.

He shared more examples too.

Tellurides, a shuttle company owned by Andy Michelich, usually has 34 staff members operating 18 vehicles. Most of them are now sitting in a lot during what's normally the busiest time of the year for them, according to Hill.

"One business owner, he was telling me yesterday, if this goes on more than a couple weeks, he's got staff that they might need help getting groceries, and he's already creating a website and some resources for those employees to where, in two weeks, he's doing his best to help them get groceries," Hill said.

Ridgway Liquors, owned by Michi Countryman, may be forced to shorten hours and possibly lay off some staff. Sales are down 25% for December, according to Hill.

