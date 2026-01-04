Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teller County Sheriff's Office issues Orange Flag; prohibits burn permit activations

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has issued an Orange Flag, or No Burn Permits Activated notice, until further notice.

TCSO says this is due to the High Wind Warning Event and current fuel conditions.

To stay up to date on the latest fire restrictions, visit the Teller County Sheriff's Office website.

