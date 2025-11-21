Teller County implements Stage One fire ban as tree fuel moisture reaches extremely low levels

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Teller County has implemented Stage One fire ban restrictions due to increased fire danger following a dry couple of months, despite wet conditions.

The fire ban prohibits open burning of materials that are not contained in an outdoor fireplace or permanent fire ring. Residents are also banned from using fireworks, model rockets, or any other explosive devices.

Burning in irrigation ditches is prohibited under the new restrictions, unless the ditch is fully surrounded by irrigated farmland.

Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said the decision came after consulting with local fire officials and emergency management personnel.

"Yes in quite a few years. I chaired a wildfire council board meeting which includes our fire chiefs and OEM. Measured fuels moistures in our trees are extremely low. In an abundance of caution we instituted the ban despite a little moisture falling," Williams said.

Williams noted that federal partners are also evaluating conditions in the area.

"We inform our USFS partners who also attended the council meeting and they are reviewing conditions as well. We generally try and stay synchronized," Williams said.

The restrictions come as the area experiences heightened fire danger after an extended dry period, even as wet weather moves through the region.

___

Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm. Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.