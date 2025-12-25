Teenager killed in a dirt bike crash in El Paso County, and second rider hospitalized

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A 15-year-old boy died in a dirt bike crash in Ellicott on Christmas Eve, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The fatal crash involved two dirt bikes and happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Jayhawk Avenue and South Ellicott Highway, said CSP.

First responders treated both riders at the scene. The 15-year-old died from their injuries.

The second rider, a 21-year-old man, was transported by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. At the time of this article's publication, the condition of the second ride is unknown.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash and has not determined a cause.

___

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.