Suspect identified from the September Pueblo officer-involved shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Coroner has released the identity of a man who was shot and later died after a standoff with Pueblo Police on September 14.

The coroner was called in to assist with the identification, while Pueblo was without one. The man killed following a standoff with police has been identified as Aaron Vigil, 38.

Watch Our Previous Coverage From The Day of The Shooting

Vigil died after sustaining wounds following a brief car chase. Pueblo Police first responded to reports of a robbery along Bonforte Boulevard.

Police say Vigil crashed his car along West 8th Street.

When police attempted to approach him, they say he pulled out a knife. Despite issuing commands for him to drop the blade, Vigil allegedly refused and was shot.

Police have not confirmed how many times Vigil was shot or how many officers fired their weapons. After being shot, the department said that Vigil began stabbing himself.

It was at this point that officers deployed their tasers to attempt to prevent him from hurting himself further and allow officers to provide aid without being injured, according to PPD.

After being disarmed, medical aid was administered, and Vigil was taken to an area hospital, where he would later die from the injuries he sustained.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating this case and will hand their findings over to the 10th District Attorney's Office for an official review on whether or not the shooting was justified.

