Supreme Court rejects call to overturn same-sex marriage, LGBTQ+ community reacts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court turned down a chance to overturn its precedent that recognizes a constitutional right to same-sex marriage.

This decision threw out an appeal that upset LGBTQ+ supporters who feared the high court might revisit the decade-old ruling and potentially change it.

The appeal, denied by the Justices, was from Kim Davis, the former Kentucky County Clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses after the 2015 ruling.

Many in the LGBTQ+ community were relieved to hear the Supreme Court's decision, including Inside Out Youth Services in Colorado Springs. The organization offers programs and resources to LGBTQ+ youth in our area.

"This is a huge win," said Kelly Greigo, Communications Director at Inside Out Youth Services. "It's just deeply unsettling when you experience the fear of... your deeply personal commitment to another person... that can just totally vanish legally."

The court didn't explain the reasoning behind its decision.

___

Big Changes in Monument - Beloved Brewery Gets New Name but Keeps Classic Beers Goat Patch completes its acquisition of Monument's Pikes Peak Brewing Company with a January rebrand to Goat Patch Brewing Monument. The popular Elephant Rock and Gold beers will continue production, joining two existing Goat Patch locations in Colorado Springs. Big Changes in Monument - Beloved Brewery Gets New Name but Keeps Classic Beers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.