Streets of downtown Colorado Springs were filled for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade

The parade lineup saw horses, classic cars, and even people riding on old bikes. There was also a military helicopter flyover--part of what keeps people coming out year after year.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Many lined the streets of downtown Colorado Springs for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been a tradition in Colorado Springs since 1937.

It boasts over 200 talented contestants from the business.

At the parade, you could see many different horses, old cars, and people riding by on old bicycles.

There was even a flyover from a military helicopter.

"We went to the rodeo for the first time last year, and never really realized how, you know, how big of a deal it was. And so, you know, now we're going to try and support it whenever we can."
Ben Agee

Since 1946, proceeds from the rodeo have gone to help support military members and their families with quality-of-life initiatives.

Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts

Tom Bewley, the Air Force Academy's Distinguished Visiting Professor for Mechanical Engineering, has stepped forward to raise alarm about proposed cuts to civilian faculty at the academy. In a recent conversation, he expressed his commitment to the institution's success and the concerns of many faculty members who remain silent due to their positions in the military or civilian roles.

Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts

