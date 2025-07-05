Streets of downtown Colorado Springs were filled for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Many lined the streets of downtown Colorado Springs for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been a tradition in Colorado Springs since 1937.

It boasts over 200 talented contestants from the business.

At the parade, you could see many different horses, old cars, and people riding by on old bicycles.

There was even a flyover from a military helicopter.

"We went to the rodeo for the first time last year, and never really realized how, you know, how big of a deal it was. And so, you know, now we're going to try and support it whenever we can." Ben Agee

Since 1946, proceeds from the rodeo have gone to help support military members and their families with quality-of-life initiatives.

