Statewide renewable energy project under scrutiny in El Paso County

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — A statewide renewable energy project is under scrutiny in El Paso County. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission approved the project in 2022, but El Paso and Elbert Counties have denied Xcel land use permits.

The proposed plan would carry renewable energy from wind and solar farms over 12 counties on the Eastern Plains to Front Range cities.

The decision to deny the permits can be overturned by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

The commission hosted a meeting in Calhan Monday to hear public concerns, which included the following:



wildfire danger

lack of emergency and fire response

property rights

"We are very rural, we're limited in our apparatus, we're limited in our funds," said Jeremi Gadner, who lives in Calhan. "Yes, we have great mutual aid, that mutual aid is gonna be 20 minutes away."

"I think there will be some financial benefit, maybe bring (in) some other industry," said Myron Sams, who lives in El Paso County. "Anytime some of these new lines come in, I look at it as progress."

The next step is an evidentiary hearing that will involve representatives and attorneys from both sides. A final decision on the project could be made in April.

___

____

