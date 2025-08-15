State unveils 10-year plan to address needs among Colorado's growing older population

DENVER — As Colorado's aging population grows, the Scripps News Group is listening to older adults across the state who are concerned about the lack of resources available to meet their needs.

From housing to healthcare, many feel overwhelmed and underserved. We took those concerns to the state to see how it plans to address their needs.



Scripps News sat down with residents, advocates, and nonprofits to listen to the obstacles many older adults face in securing state resources. Hear directly from them in the story below:

State As older population grows, Colorado seniors struggle to access state resources Colin Riley

"Every single one of us is aging," said Kristine Burrows, a senior specialist on aging with the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS). "We need to make sure that we have all the infrastructure in place to support us."

In response to these needs, the state has rolled out a Multi-Sector Plan on Aging, aimed at creating a comprehensive strategy to support older adults over the next decade.

The plan outlines five strategic goals:



Age-Friendly and Connected Communities Healthcare Support Long-Term Services Bolstering the State’s Economy Prioritizing Economic Security for Older Adults

"Those goals aren't going to change over the next 10 years, but the initiatives that we have over the next 10 years will change," Burrows said.



Read the Colorado Multi-Sector Plan on Aging below:

The initiatives will rely heavily on community input, as the plan is designed to foster collaboration among various sectors of our state.

"It's named the Multi-Sector Plan on purpose," Burrows explained. "We want the business community involved. We want private sector, we want higher education, nonprofits, community-based organizations to get involved in this plan, because we can't do it alone."

While the state is taking action, Chris Lynn, president and CEO of the Seniors Resource Center, told Scripps News Denver that those relying on nonprofit services are increasingly anxious about their futures.

"We get a lot of people who call and they need help figuring out so many different things, and we really do our best to help direct them to sources that we are aware of," Lynn said. "But even then, a lot of services, it's still hard to access."

Lynn pinpointed several critical areas that need addressing.

"The lack of affordable healthcare is huge. Housing concerns are huge. Transportation concerns are huge," he said. "And then the part that we know is an issue but people have a harder time talking about is food insecurity."

Despite the challenges, Lynn commended the state for its willingness to confront these issues head-on.

"I applaud this plan, I really do," he said. "I think one of the keys for this to be successful is building awareness of how people can connect with it."

CDHS will actively track the progress of initiatives and their impact on the quality of life for older adults in Colorado.

"We’re accountable to the community," Burrow said. "How is this impacting the quality of life for older Coloradans? Our hope is that it'll improve the quality of life."

The success of the Multi-Sector Plan on Aging hinges not only on government action but also on community involvement.

"It's really easy for all of us to just say they’re doing that, that’s great, but what are you doing?" Lynn added. "We all will age, and we're all going to need something, so be a part of that and try to help with that."