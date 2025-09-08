State Board Moves to Keep COVID-19 Vaccine Accessible Without Prescriptions

COLORADO — A recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to limit the COVID-19 vaccine to older Americans and people in high-risk groups has created new confusion nationwide. Many large pharmacy chains quickly began requiring prescriptions for the shot, raising concerns about access.

But in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis and the state’s Board of Pharmacy have moved to ensure residents can still get vaccinated without added barriers.

Last week, the board approved a temporary rule allowing pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines without a prescription. The measure passed without objections and is designed to keep access open as flu season and holiday gatherings approach.

“This makes us better equipped to handle pandemics that might come for us again,” said pharmacist Michael Scruggs. “That is a huge strength for us as a state.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment pushed back against pharmacy chains’ initial changes, saying that limiting access wasn’t the state’s intent.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has criticized the FDA’s move, calling it “deeply troubling” and warning it could make it harder for younger people to stay protected.

For now, Colorado’s policy is temporary. The state Board of Pharmacy is expected to revisit the decision in November to determine whether to make the rule permanent.

That means Coloradans who want the COVID-19 vaccine can still walk into their local pharmacy and get the shot — no prescription required.

