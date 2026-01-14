Springs Rescue Mission receives more than 3,000 pairs of socks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Springs Rescue Mission now has more than 3,300 pairs of socks thanks to customers and retailers at The Promenade Shops at Briargate.

This is the fourth year the outdoor shopping center on the north side of Colorado Springs has held the "Socks for Santa" clothing drive. Businesses at the shopping center collected the sock donations from customers.

Socks are the items requested most by people who use the resources the Springs Rescue Mission provides.

"It was very humbling for us to hear that that's one of the biggest things... that... our homeless population here needs,... so, we made it a mission for us to be able to help this wonderful cause," said Marie Fe Woods with The Promenade Shops at Briargate.

The Promenade Shops at Briargate also presented a check to the Springs Rescue Mission for more than $1,300.

