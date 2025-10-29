Springs Rescue Mission prepares to host unhoused during cold temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — These temperatures can make it hard for the unhoused, and the Springs Rescue Mission is preparing to host as many people as they can.

Their normal capacity is about 450 people, but on nights like this, they expect to see upwards of 700. To serve the influx, they'll use a combination of bunk beds, mats and cots for as many people as they can.

Springs Rescue Mission is a donor funded organization and always appreciates help from community, especially during cold weather.

They also say they are always in need of the following:



hats

gloves

socks

jackets

blankets

anything to help keep warm



If you would like to donate, they have a donation dock near the crossroads of East Las Vegas Street and South Tejon Street.

___

Invasive insect spreading across Front Range; how Colorado Springs is preparing The city has a plan to keep a specific invasive insect out of Colorado Springs. The bug is called the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). Invasive insect spreading across Front Range; how Colorado Springs is preparing

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.