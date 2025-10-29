Springs Rescue Mission prepares to host unhoused during cold temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — These temperatures can make it hard for the unhoused, and the Springs Rescue Mission is preparing to host as many people as they can.
Their normal capacity is about 450 people, but on nights like this, they expect to see upwards of 700. To serve the influx, they'll use a combination of bunk beds, mats and cots for as many people as they can.
Springs Rescue Mission is a donor funded organization and always appreciates help from community, especially during cold weather.
They also say they are always in need of the following:
- hats
- gloves
- socks
- jackets
- blankets
- anything to help keep warm
If you would like to donate, they have a donation dock near the crossroads of East Las Vegas Street and South Tejon Street.
