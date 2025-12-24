Springs Rescue Mission continues to provide hope during the holiday season through free meals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Springs Rescue Mission hosted its annual Christmas Banquet on Tuesday, providing hundreds of people with a free holiday meal and clothing at its Downtown Colorado Springs location.

The event, held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the homeless resource campus on West Las Vegas Street, served people experiencing homelessness, poverty and addiction.

After the meal, attendees could take clothing items at no cost.

"So, it truly is special to be a part of something that is making a difference in this world and bringing light and hope to what can often feel like darker dark times," said Travis Williams, President and CEO of Springs Rescue Mission.

The Springs Rescue Mission expects to serve 600 to 700 meals during this year's Christmas celebration. The organization will continue serving the community on Christmas Eve, starting with breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by lunch and dinner.

Williams said the holidays can be particularly challenging for people experiencing homelessness.

"Our goal is to make sure no one feels forgotten or alone at Christmas," said Williams. "We want every guest to experience warmth, care, and dignity, and to know there is hope and a pathway forward."

Shelter guests will also receive care packages on Christmas Day, which include everyday essentials, cold-weather items and handwritten notes of encouragement prepared by donors and volunteers.

The Christmas Banquet is designed to offer a dignified and welcoming holiday experience while also introducing first-time guests to the organization's year-round programs and services that help individuals do the following:



regain stability

pursue recovery

find employment

secure permanent housing

For more information about the Springs Rescue Mission and how you can get involved, click here.

