Southbound Union closed for water main repairs from Montebello Drive to Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities says that a water main break has forced the closure of all three southbound lanes of North Union Boulevard between Montebello Drive and Academy Boulevard.

The closure is expected to last several hours this afternoon. Crews hope to have repairs completed by this evening, according to the utility company. With lanes expected to partially reopen tomorrow, full reopening will be weather-dependent due to the repaving conditions needing to be 40 degrees or higher.

🚧Traffic alert: All three southbound lanes of Union Boulevard, between Montebello Drive and Academy Boulevard are closed for repairs to a large water main.



We appreciate your patience and cooperation as crews work to safely make repairs and ensure reliable service. pic.twitter.com/dWXSCXGmqR — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 9, 2025

Detours have been put in place, and drivers should expect crews and machinery in the area. Access to nearby businesses will remain open during the fix.

___

New speed cameras utilized by CSPD are coming to school zones and parks near you The Colorado Springs Police Department is rolling out new surveillance. Two vehicles marked 'photo enforcement' will use radar to track speeds. They will be prioritized near schools and parks. New speed cameras utilized by CSPD are coming to school zones and parks near you

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.