SNAP benefits are flowing again but reliance on Colorado food banks is not letting up

DENVER — We're a week out from Thanksgiving and the number of people in our state who need help feeding their families has never been greater.

The Scripps News Group reported extensively on the increased reliance on local food banks during the time SNAP benefits were on hold because of the government shutdown. Now that food stamp benefits are flowing again, Denver7 Anchor Shannon Ogden checked in with Food Bank of the Rockies to see if that acute need has subsided.

"The increased need that we had been seeing during the gap in SNAP has not let up at all. We're seeing an average of a 40% — up to a 60% — increase in the number of people seeking help at our food pantries," said Food Bank of the Rockies CEO Erin Pulling.

Pulling said Food Bank of the Rockies, which is the largest food bank in the Rocky Mountain region, normally purchases 15 semi truckloads of food each week. Because of this increased need, they just had to buy another 80 truckloads.

"We are expecting more need than we have ever seen in the organization's 47-year history," Pulling said.

Our sister station Denver7 is once again teaming up with Safeway for the Holiday Helpings campaign, an annual effort to provide support and hope to our neighbors in need during the holiday season. Food Bank of the Rockies is among the recipient agencies.

Donating is quick and easy.

On your next grocery trip to your neighborhood Safeway store, you can make a donation at checkout by adding $1, $3, $5 or another amount to your purchase. All donations become $50 Safeway gift cards, which are distributed to families in the community through more than 70 local nonprofit organizations. Each Safeway store selects a nonprofit partner to distribute its gift cards locally. A list of the nonprofits receiving gift cards from this year’s Holiday Helpings program can be found here.

Donations can also be made directly to the campaign online through the Safeway Foundation here.

Last year, the Holiday Helpings campaign raised $1.2 million. Organizers hope to surpass that total this season.

The Holiday Helpings campaign runs from Oct. 22 through Dec. 31, 2025.