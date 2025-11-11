Small plane crashes in Castle Rock, temporarily shutting down traffic north of Cedar Hill Cemetery

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A small plane crash north of Cedar Hill Cemetery temporarily shut down traffic in Castle Rock Monday evening, according to officers with the Castle Rock Police Department.

No one was injured in the crash and there were no additional hazards in the area after the aircraft, which appeared to be a Piper fixed wing, single-engine plane, crashed just before 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Wolfensberger Road and Prairie Hawk Drive.

The aircraft was towed, and the roads were reopened by 8:30 p.m.

Castle Rock Fire Chief Norris Croom told Denver7 the plane had three passengers and took off from Centennial Airport.

According to the pilot, Croom said, the plane lost power after takeoff and the pilot realized he could not make it back to Centennial. The pilot then saw a mostly clear street and landed the plane on Prairie Hawk Drive.

Croom said the plane hit the back of a car on the street, causing some damage. But the two car passengers did not need medical attention and were able to drive away from the scene, Croom said.

The plane crash landed between a residential neighborhood on one side of the street and a power station on the other.

"Normally what we see out of the movies... is a much worse situation," Croom said. "And tonight, we're very fortunate."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were notified of the crash and were expected to investigate the circumstances that lead to the downed plane in the coming days.

