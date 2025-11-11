Small grass fire causes closures along Powers Boulevard, expect delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Multiple agencies responded to multiple small grass fires burning along Powers Boulevard near Platte Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The fire response caused two northbound lanes of Powers to be shut down at Airport Road.

#UPDATE: 2 lanes of Northbound Powers are shutdown at Airport Rd. Slow down and pay attention while emergency crews work in the area. — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) November 11, 2025

At the time of publishing this article, no structures have been threatened nor injuries reported. The cause of the fires has not been released at the time of publishing this article.

Crews will be in the area this morning, so expect delays in the area. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is shared.

___

____

