Skip Black Friday this year and head to one of Colorado’s 43 state parks for free instead

DENVER — Why get in line at a major retail store when you can go out and enjoy the natural beauty of our state has to offer this Black Friday?

That’s what Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials are hoping you and your loved ones do the day after Thanksgiving, which is why they’re getting rid of admission fees at all 43 Colorado state parks this Friday.

Dubbed “Fresh Air Friday,” CPW is encouraging Colorado residents “to take some time this Thanksgiving weekend to explore the outdoors and make new memories with the people you love.”

Citing studies which show that spending time outdoors can improve focus, a decrease in fatigue and improve short-term memory, CPW officials want residents to enjoy the outdoors this Black Friday by exploring a state park, skiing in the high country, or perform any other activity that can get them outdoors.

Looking for somewhere to go? CPW has a list of events for Fresh Air Friday. You can find the one nearest you by clicking here. If you’d like to share your experience outdoors, you’re encouraged to use the hashtag #FreshAirFriday.

Have family and friends visiting from out-of-state and don't know where to go? Find a state park near you here.