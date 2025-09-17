Sheriff's Office says man arrested for shooting and killing another man along Highway 24 in August

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that a man they say is in the country illegally will face second degree murder charges for his connection to an August shooting that shut down Highway 24 just outside of Colorado Springs.

Highway 24 was closed for hours on August 26 while investigators pieced together what happened after a three-vehicle crash; however, one person reported that a passenger of one of the vehicles appeared to have been shot.

The driver of that vehicle was not at the crash at the time, prompting EPSO to open a homicide investigation.

The victim is Noel Gutierrez-Cano. He was 29 years old.

Courtesy of the Family of Noel Gutierrez-Cano

Watch our original coverage in the video player below.

On Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that with the help of Crime Stoppers and video from the community, they were able to begin to paint a picture of who a suspect might be.

The Sheriff's Office said that a deputy's body camera footage showed two men who were stopped for an illegal U-turn who would not provide a license, registration, or insurance for their vehicle, which was then towed.

According to the sheriff's office, the two men ran away; however, the body-camera footage showed one of the men the sheriff's office believed to be the shooting suspect.

The sheriff's office said they believe Jose Cruz Diaz Vazquez was the main person of interest in the case. The sheriff's office says the 26-year old is in the country illegally.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office arrested Vazquez in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on an unrelated outstanding warrant on September 3, according to the sheriff's office. Through coordination with the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office of New Mexico, detectives with EPSO went to the detention center where Vazquez was being held to conduct interviews on September 4.

Interviews and evidence led the department charged Vaquez with 2nd degree murder of Noel Gutierrez-Cano. Vazquez is currently in jail in New Mexico on a $500,000 cash bond. EPSO is working to bring Vazquez back to Colorado.

The sheriff's office worked with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify the suspect.

In a statement, El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal said the following:

This investigation reflects the strength of partnerships across state and federal jurisdictions. I want to thank the Commerce City Police Department, San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, Doña Anna County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their support and coordination. Their assistance was crucial in successfully identifying and ultimately charging Jose Cruz Diaz Vazquez for this heinous crime.







“I am profoundly grateful to my detectives for their tireless work and dedication in seeking justice for victims in our community, including Mr. Gutierrez-Cano and his family. I also want to thank our vigilant community for providing valuable tips, and our partners at Crimestoppers, who make it possible for individuals to come forward and report crime anonymously in the Pikes Peak region.







“My mission as Sheriff remains clear—we will not tolerate crime, and we will hold offenders accountable, regardless of immigration status, if they choose to commit crimes in the Pikes Peak region.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

___

____

