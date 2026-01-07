Shelter-in-place order lifted after law enforcement activity in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has lifted a shelter-in-place order for law enforcement activity in a neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs.

Background Information

According to a Peak Alert sent out by the department, the activity is in the area along Grand Overlook Street near South Union Boulevard and Highway 24.

According to the department, you are asked to "SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice."

The Colorado Springs Police Department tells our newsroom they are working with federal partners to serve a felony warrant for a individual in the area.

This is a developing story and will be shared as more information becomes available.

