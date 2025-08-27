Shelter-in-place order issued for law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood in the Stratmoor area of Colorado Springs.

The message from Everbridge, El Paso County's emergency message system, stated that officers were conducting law enforcement activity in the area of 1300 Burnham Street.

Dear Resident,



A SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER has been issued for 1 block radius around 1300 block Burnham St. due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 1300 block Burnham St.. SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted. El Paso County Sheriff's Office

El Paso County Sheriff's Office | Google

Details on what led up to the shelter-in-place have not been released at the time of publishing this article.

News5 has a crew en route to the scene and is working to gather more information.

`___

Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA A funeral home operated by the Pueblo County coroner is suspended, according to documents from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA). "Mr. Cotter stated that the bodies were awaiting cremation and admitted that some bodies had been in the room for approximately fifteen years," part of the DORA report reads. "Mr. Cotter admitted to inspectors that he may have issued next-of-kin fake cremains." Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.