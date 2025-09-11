Several ceremonies across southern Colorado are taking place to honor the 9/11 victims

COLORADO — Today, across southern Colorado, as we mark 24 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, ceremonies are being held to honor and commemorate the victims.

Multiple Colorado Springs organizations are hosting memorial events today to honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks.

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs will host a remembrance at 9 AM in front of Gateway Hall. During the ceremony, the flag will be lowered, and the group will walk together and observe a moment of silence. Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is planning to attend.

Mitchell High School's JROTC will hold a memorial at 10 AM to honor graduate Kathryn Yancey Laborie. She was a flight attendant on United Flight 175 that hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

Schriever Space Force Base will also host a memorial for those with base access at 8:30 AM.

In Manitou Springs, the Manitou Springs Fire Department and other first-responder groups will gather at 8 AM at the base of the incline to participate in their annual climb to remember those first responders who were first on scene, selflessly climbing the tower stairs to get people to safety during the attacks. Note the incline is closed to the public between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM to allow firefighters unobstructed access.

In Pueblo, the Center for American Values will be hosting its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony along the Pueblo River Walk. Each year, the ceremony draws hundreds as an honor guard presents colors, and a moment of silence is observed.

All public events are free. News5 will have coverage from across southern Colorado showing how those victims were remembered by our communities.

