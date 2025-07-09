Seven citations issued for illegal fireworks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the number of fireworks calls they received and how many people were cited.

According to CSPD, between July 1 and July 7, they received more than 575 calls related to fireworks. Of those, 423 firework complaint calls were dispatched.

On the Fourth of July, there were 286 fireworks complaints. CSPD says they issued seven citations for illegal fireworks.

Colorado Springs Fire Department numbers

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has released data regarding the calls for service they responded to between 8:00 a.m. on Friday, July 4, through 8:00 a.m. Saturday, July 5.

The department received a total of 238 calls for service. Among those calls were 17 outside fires, which the department says three were caused by fireworks.

4th of July by the numbers



CSFD responded to several calls related to fireworks in our city. One of those calls resulted in a family losing their home. Fireworks are illegal in Colorado Springs for a reason. It should NEVER come down to a family losing everything they have.… pic.twitter.com/HNosgU273a — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 8, 2025

There was one structure fire reported, which was caused by fireworks and is now an active arson investigation. News5 got the chance to speak to the homeowners who have lost everything. You can watch that coverage below:

If you have any information about the fireworks that caused the fire along Harrison Road, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

