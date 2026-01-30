Semitruck carrying kegs, beer goes 'tipsy-turvy' on Highway 58 flyover to eastbound Interstate 70 Wednesday

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A semitruck carrying hundreds of beers and dozens of kegs went 'tipsy-turvy' on the Highway 58 flyover to eastbound Interstate 70 Wednesday night, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The semitruck blew a tire and it tipped over around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The hundreds of beers and dozens of kegs spilled out over Youngfield Street.

The semitruck driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries, according to Wheat Ridge police.

It took five hours for cleanup of the spill and crash, before the highway reopened right before the height of the Thursday morning commute.