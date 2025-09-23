Seeing Smoke near Rampart Reservoir? Crews to conduct prescribed burns nearby

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — People could see smoke for the next few days across El Paso County as crews conduct two days of prescribed burns.

The United States Forest Service plans to treat 460 acres in the Rainbow Gulch, directly west of the Rampart Reservoir.

The work is expected to take place over two days this week, provided the weather conditions are suitable for burning.

The Rainbow Gulch mitigation project began in the area in 2021 and spans a total project area of 720 acres.

There are no planned closures for the area, according to the United States Forest Service. People in the area should take precautions and expect firefighter activity in the area along or near Service Road 300.

